EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,964 Shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVIG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 7,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

