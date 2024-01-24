EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 333,980 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 439,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

EOG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.87. 376,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,488. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

