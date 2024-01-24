EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,563,000 after buying an additional 129,621 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,615,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,640,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.77. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $281.18 and a fifty-two week high of $428.24.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

