EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.19. 356,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,503. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $317.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

