EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. 97,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,808. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.