EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. 97,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,808. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.