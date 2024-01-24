EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,226,000.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

AVSF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,750. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

