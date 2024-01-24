EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $64.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.59. 13,450,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $562.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.94.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

