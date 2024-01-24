EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,528,401. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
