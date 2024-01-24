EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,528,401. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

