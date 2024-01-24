EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.69. 165,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,901. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

