EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB remained flat at $104.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,237. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

