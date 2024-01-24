EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.59. 293,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

