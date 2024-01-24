EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.67. 1,738,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,766,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

