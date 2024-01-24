EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $38,875,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,347. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.