Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.85 price target for the company.

Get Evogene alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Evogene

Evogene Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.