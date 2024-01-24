Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 46,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 153,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Price Performance

Evotec Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

