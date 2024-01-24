Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,874 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $34,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.