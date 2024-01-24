F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Raised to $16.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

