Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Up 5.5%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 11,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 80,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.