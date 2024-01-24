Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $18.76

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $19.72. Fastly shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 1,088,891 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Fastly Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,176,244 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,032.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 648,071 shares of company stock worth $10,902,097. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

