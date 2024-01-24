Federated Hermes (FHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.