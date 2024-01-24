FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FGEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FGEN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.74. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.