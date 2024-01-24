Fifth Third Bancorp Has $173,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

