Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

