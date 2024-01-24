Financial Survey: UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) versus Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) and UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stora Enso Oyj and UPM-Kymmene Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stora Enso Oyj 1 1 2 0 2.25 UPM-Kymmene Oyj 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stora Enso Oyj $12.31 billion 0.82 $1.63 billion $0.66 19.33 UPM-Kymmene Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stora Enso Oyj and UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stora Enso Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stora Enso Oyj and UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stora Enso Oyj 4.83% 1.51% 0.86% UPM-Kymmene Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stora Enso Oyj beats UPM-Kymmene Oyj on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging. Its Packaging Solutions segment develops and sells fiber-based packaging products and services, including converting corrugated boards and carton boards; and new materials, such as formed fiber and wood foams into standard and bespoke packaging solutions for retail, e-commerce, and industrials. The company's Biomaterials segment provides various pulp for packaging, paper, tissue, specialties, and hygiene product producers; and tall oil and turpentine from biomass. Its Wood Products segment offers wood-based solutions, including digital tools for design and construction of building projects with wood; applications for windows and doors; and pellets for sustainable heating solutions. The company's Forest segment engages in sustainable forest management, as well as supplies wood. Its Paper segments offers portfolio of products for print and office use. The company's Other segment produces electricity and heat. It serves packaging manufacturers, brand owners, paper merchants, publishers, retailers, printing houses, converters, and construction companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

(Get Free Report)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro and nuclear power plants. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive label materials for branding and promotion, information, and functional labelling in the food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and logistics segments; and label papers, release base papers, office papers, and flexible packaging for labelling, packing, commercial siliconizing, and printing, as well as graphic papers for advertising, publishing, and home and office use. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and parquet manufacturing, as well as for other industrial applications; wood and wood-based biomass, and forestry services for forest investors and owners; wood-based lignin products for industrial use and cell hydrogels for 3D cell culturing; UPM ProFi decking products and UPM formi granules; and biomedical products. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.