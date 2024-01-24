First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12,007.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12,007.00 and last traded at $12,007.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12,100.00.
First National of Nebraska Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12,673.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12,672.86.
First National of Nebraska Company Profile
First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.
