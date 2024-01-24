First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTHI opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,263,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

