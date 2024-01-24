First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.