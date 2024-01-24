First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a PE ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.
Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.