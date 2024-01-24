First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a PE ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

