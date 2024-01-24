First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

