First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 337,804 shares during the period.

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

