First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HISF stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.