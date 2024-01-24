First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
