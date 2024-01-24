First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Creative Planning increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,528.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.