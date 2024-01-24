First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

