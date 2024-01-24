First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FEI opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.82.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
