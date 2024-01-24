First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FEI opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

