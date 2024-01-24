First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $495.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

