First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FPL stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

