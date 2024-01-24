First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of FPL stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
