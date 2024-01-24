First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FPL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

