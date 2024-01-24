First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 529,592 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 316,695 shares during the period.

SDVY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

