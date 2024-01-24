First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

