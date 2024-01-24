Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $4.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Get Fisker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fisker

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,559,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,410,281. The stock has a market cap of $286.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.74. Fisker has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,937,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after buying an additional 1,864,634 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fisker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,365,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $31,924,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.