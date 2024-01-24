Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $93.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $79.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Five9 by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

