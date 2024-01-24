Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.47. 583,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 752,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities cut their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -452.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fiverr International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.