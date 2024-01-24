Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,012. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

