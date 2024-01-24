Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

PFO stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

