Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FFC opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

