Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:FLC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,121. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
