Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,121. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

