Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 116.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

