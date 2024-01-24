Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Forestar Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Forestar Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Forestar Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.