Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

